Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: PC requirements, release date, and other details revealed

Activision releases a new Call of Duty title just as perfectly timed as any real-life military action as fall approaches. The game's developer revealed Modern Warfare III on Thursday night. This military shooter is the most recent in a line of games that recreated the three wildly popular Modern Warfare games from the early 2010s.

The annual release of a Call of Duty game has been a tradition since 2005, however, Modern Warfare III deviates from the pattern in that it is a straight sequel to the game that was published the year before. The game will therefore begin immediately after Infinity Ward's 2022 Modern Warfare II. Let's take a look at the release date and requirements to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Release date and PC requirements

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on November 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. Sledgehammer Games, who worked on the original Modern Warfare III alongside the series' creator, Infinity Ward, will lead the game's development.

Minimum Requirements

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+ or Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz

OS: 32-bit Windows XP

NVIDIA GeForce 210 1GB RAM or AMD Radeon HD 3650 for graphics

DirectX 9 Compatible Graphics Card

2GB RA and a 16GB HDD

PC Requirements

Modern Warfare 3 requires a minimum of a GeForce 8800 GS / Radeon X1900 Series with a Pentium Dual Core E6600 3.06GHz or Phenom 8750 Triple-Core CPU in order to operate at high graphics settings.

Modern Warfare 3 requires a minimum of 3 GB of performance memory.

You need at least 2 GB of system RAM for the program to function at all.

DirectX 9.00 support from your GPU is required.

The series' fastest-selling game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, sold more than 1 billion dollars worth of titles in only 10 days. Without a sure, the rest of the industry will be closely monitoring the destiny of its successor.

