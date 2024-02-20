With its revolutionary announcement, OpenAI released Sora, an AI video generator that can produce incredibly lifelike videos. It's difficult to tell some of the previously released examples from actual camera footage.

Can Sora AI create videos from Dalle AI's static images?

Sora stands out from other text-to-video generators due to its exceptional video quality, and experts think it has the potential to completely change the video creation process. Now, Bill Peebles, an OpenAI employee, has shown off Sora's video collage-making skills. The text-to-video generator creates several videos at once and arranges them into a collage, which is displayed on social media.

Watch video:

Open AI employ shows Sora AI features

Peebles stated in the post, "Sora can generate multiple videos side-by-side simultaneously. This is a single video sample from Sora. We didn't stitch this together; Sora decided it wanted to have five different viewpoints all at once!" This feature is undoubtedly quite impressive because it enables several perspectives in a single composition.

Sora joins other popular AI models, such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and ChatGPT from OpenAI. Similar technologies are used to produce original content, including turning still photos into videos. But Sora takes on the trickier problem of AI-generated videos, unlike others. Before releasing the actual product, OpenAI is now collaborating with policymakers and artists, thus they haven't made the tool publicly accessible. Nonetheless, the company has offered a selection of video clips that give an overview of its capabilities.



Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently interacted with the X community online by sharing Sora's realistic pictures and soliciting prompt thoughts. Despite the remarkable powers of Sora, OpenAI acknowledges limitations including spatial and cause-and-effect components. Video generation may face difficulties due to major flaws in the text-to-video generator model.

