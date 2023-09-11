Can you play NBA 2K24 Next-Gen on PC? Key details revealed

In 2020, NBA 2K21 marked the series' Next Gen debut on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Since that improved version wasn't made available until two months after the last-gen versions, PC players were left out. The release of the last gen edition of NBA 2K22, however, startled PC gamers.

Since the release of the new consoles, there has been no Next Gen version of NBA 2K23 for the PC. Some have questioned whether NBA 2K24 is next-gen or not on the platform since in addition to difficulties with cheating and performance, PC has also received the "old-gen" treatment.

Can you play NBA 2K24 Next-Gen on PC?

Regrettably, NBA 2K24 for PC falls short of the Next Gen experience. While the initial PC system requirements revealed on Steam indicate a substantial gap from what's needed for a Next Gen release, this outcome isn't entirely surprising. PC gamers may understandably feel let down. The game will persist in its "old-gen" iteration, lacking the new cross-play feature enjoyed by next-gen console users.

The term old-gen alludes to a game version designed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, albeit with scaled-back features. This version is accessible to Steam users as well. In contrast, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S editions of the game boast significantly advanced features, systems, and graphical enhancements, setting them apart from their old-gen counterpart.

Full crossplay compatibility for console gamers on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S was also confirmed at the time of the game's initial announcement, although the functionality was not going to be available for PC users. Additionally, the game's platform releases have gained considerable technological advancements not found in the PC version. The hybrid platform's absence of the PS5 or Xbox Series S/X's power leads one to believe that the Nintendo Switch version is also from a previous generation.

