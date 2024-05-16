Indian social media influencer, Viraj Ghelani is all set to enthrall global viewers with his debut at the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival. The festival, which is renowned for honoring international films, will provide Ghelani with an opportunity to promote his much-anticipated Gujarati film, Jhamkudi.

Viraj Gehlani poses with Chris Hemsworth at the Cannnes Film Festival 2024

While at the prestigious event, Gehlani recently attended the screening of the upcoming Hollywood film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy in lead roles.

The social media influencer shared pictures from the screening where in one of the images he is seen posing while smiling with Chris Hemsworth. Gehlani also mentioned he will be attending the festival for seven days in his social media post.

Viraj to promote his Gujarati film Jhamkudi at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Viraj Ghelani aims to promote his first film, Jhamkudi, and show his support for cinema worldwide by walking the red carpets at Cannes 2024. He also hopes to bring the Gujarati culture of India to the French Riviera. With his movie set for release on May 31, Viraj Ghelani sets out on an exciting adventure.

Given Viraj's attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, fans could expect a rise in interest in Jhamkudi, a highly anticipated horror comedy. Viraj co-stars with Manasi Parekh in the film as the lead actor. Through roles in films and television series, Ghelani has shown his versatility. His fame has been further solidified by his remarkable appearances in Bollywood films like Govinda Naam Mera and Jawan.

Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place in 2024, from May 14 to May 25. American actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig will preside over the main competition jury. The opening and closing ceremonies will be hosted by French actress Camille Cottin.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Furiosa Starring Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation