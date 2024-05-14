Yummy Cannes Film Festival 2024 dinner ft desi dishes like Malabar Paratha and more

As the 2024 Cannes Film Festival opens to the world, film enthusiasts and fashionistas look forward to its grandeur, luxury, and of course, the food that comes with it. From the red carpet to the screens, there is nothing but splendor and taste in every aspect of the festival. In addition to these positives is an assurance of an extraordinary culinary experience.

A combination of tastes and the bar menu

The gastronomic journey at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will be a mouthwatering combination of North Indian cuisine fusioned with South Indian tastes for all global guests attending. Each dish has its own unique recipe starting from some aromatic spices to exotic ingredients being used.

At the heart of it all is the bar menu that consists of various innovative concoctions suitable for any refined palate. Here we have a selection of Indian single malt whiskies including Godawan and Godawan with cherry cask, as well as vodka infused with Mahabaleshwar strawberry, vanilla soda, and mint.

For those seeking a taste of the Himalayas, the menu features the Himalayan Old Fashioned crafted with black label, Himalayan multiflora honey, and bitters. Other highlights include Gin and Darjeeling tea, peach, and soda, and the Bollywood Margarita infused with maya pistola joven, curry leaf & mango, green chilli, and Bombay spice mix. Coffee enthusiasts can savor the Baileys Irish cream with cold brewed coffee, topped with whipped cream and cocoa.

A dinner fit for a king

The dinner menu at Cannes Film Festival 2024 promises a feast fit for royalty, with a delectable array of starters, mains, and desserts to tantalize your senses. Reports suggest that there will be Khad Sweet Potato with Malabar Paratha, Khad Turbot with Malabar Paratha, Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal and Kashmiri Morel, and for non-vegetarians, there will be Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal and Lamb. For dessert melon Rabri with Roselle Sorbet awaits invitingly as a sweet culmination after such amazing dining experiences.

Cannes is about to witness another milestone in Bollywood history this time Shaan’s son performing at the India party Bharat Parva. The invitees include high commissioners as well as film directors from around the world who will make sure it becomes an unforgettable night.

As films play out in this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, there is an expectation of nothing short of excellent screenplays and fashion trends. The festival has gone a notch higher with the incorporation of traditional Indian dishes and modern cocktails into the menu. And so when curtains fall and the credits roll, the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will be more sensual than any other word would suggest.

