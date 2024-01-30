Captivating images offer the first-ever glimpse of a live newborn great white shark; Watch

In a groundbreaking discovery, wildlife photographer and videographer Carlos Gauna and his partner Phillip Sternes, a doctorate student at the University of California, Riverside, may have solved a long-standing mystery about great white shark birthing habits. For the first time, Gauna captured footage of what appears to be a live newborn great white shark, shedding light on an important aspect of these apex predators' existence as per CBS News.

Unveiling a longtime enigma

Great white sharks, renowned for their dominance in the oceanic hierarchy, have long piqued the interest of scientists and enthusiasts. Despite extensive research, one important aspect of their life cycle remained unknown: their birthing habits. Gauna's insatiable desire to discover "the secret lives of sharks" led him on a journey that would eventually rewrite the story of these elusive creatures.

A chance encounter unravels the secret

Gauna's journey began with many hours spent observing sharks in the Santa Barbara area. His careful observation and constant dedication eventually led him to discover a pattern: a gathering of "really large sharks" during a specific month. Gauna set out on a mission to discover the truth about this phenomenon, suspecting it could be related to food or reproduction, "I want to kind of tell the story of what sharks do when we aren't watching, we aren't interacting with them when we're not touching them." He said to CBS.

Advertisement

On July 9th of the previous year, armed with his trusted equipment and an urge for discovery, Gauna set out once more, not aware of the remarkable encounter that lay ahead. Using a drone, Gauna and Sternes saw an incredible scene unfold beneath the waves. What appeared to be a routine sighting took an unexpected turn when a tiny, approximately 5-foot-long nearly all-white creature emerged from the depths.

Deciphering the enigma

The revelation sent shockwaves within the scientific community at large, calling into question long-held beliefs about great white shark reproduction. While some suggested a skin condition, Gauna was adamant that they had seen a newborn shark shedding intrauterine milk. This belief was reinforced by the shark's size, shape, and appearance of pregnant sharks in the area, "There have been dead white sharks found inside deceased pregnant mothers. But nothing like this." He said.

Drawing on peer-reviewed research and personal observations, Gauna emphasized the importance of this discovery, which shed light on a previously unknown aspect of great white shark behavior, "Given the size of the shark, given the unique roundness of that dorsal fin – they can't give birth with a dorsal fin that's straight and long, straight and pointed. They have to be rounded in order to exit." He stated. The implications of this discovery go far beyond just curiosity, providing insights into conservation efforts to protect these magnificent creatures.

A call to action

For Gauna, this discovery is just the beginning of a long journey to uncover the mysteries of shark behavior and protect their survival for future generations. With great white sharks listed to be endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, Gauna's work becomes even more important in terms of marine conservation.

His fascination with sharks motivates him to vigorously advocate for their protection. From witnessing firsthand the devastating effects of human activity on these sharks to capturing moments of profound beauty, Gauna is dedicated to shedding light on the plight of sharks around the world.

ALSO READ: How Canada's Frozen Ramen Challenge is keeping the internet abuzz