Cash App founder's death: What happened to Bob Lee in San Francisco? Details inside

The former CTO of Square and developer of the Cash App, Bob Lee, the company's chief product officer, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to a complaint of a stabbing along the 300 block of Main Street in SoMa on Tuesday morning at 2:35 AM, despite being brought to a hospital, he passed away due to deep wounds and suffering.

Later, it was reported that NBC Bay Area recorded 43-year-old Bob Lee was the stabbed victim. In a statement provided to Bloomberg and ABC7 News, MobileCoin confirmed the details.

About Bob Lee’s Career Journey:

Bob Lee worked with Google during the early years of Android, concentrating on core library development, before joining MobileCoin.

To create Square's Android app, he later joined Square, the payment firm that ultimately changed its name to Block. He founded Cash App and rose to the position of the company's first CTO.

Bob Lee is also referred to as "Crazy Bob," and he has invested in many computer start-ups.

Update on the on-going event

Early on Wednesday, a request for a statement from MobileCoin went unanswered. And it then appeared that no arrests had been made. The incident is being inspected by the department's homicide detail, according to police on Tuesday.

This led to many well-known personalities sharing heartfelt notes on the murder of Bob Lee. As of Wednesday, social media has been flooded with condolences for Lee, with former MMA fighter Jake Shields recalling him as a "loyal friend."

Shields previously tweeted that he had "just learned my good friend was killed last night" while out for a stroll in a "good part of the city."

Elon Musk expressed his regret at learning of Lee's passing in response to Shields' post.

