Cassidy Hutchinson reveals bizarre reason for Donald Trump refusing to wear mask during Covid

Donald Trump’s former aide, Cassidy Hutchinson is currently grabbing headlines after publishing her book where she has also documented her time at the White House. In her book, Cassidy Hutchinson revealed one of the main reasons why Donald Trump steadfastly refrained from wearing a mask during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak was because he didn't want to smear his makeup.

Hutchinson was Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows' senior aide, and she later rose to prominence as a key witness for the House investigative committee's hearing on January 6. According to The Guardian, she discusses Trump's pivotal moment with masks in her most recent book, Enough.

Cassidy Hutchinson reveals why Donald Trump refused to wear a mask during Covid

According to the NY Post, in May 2020, Trump visited a Honeywell facility that makes masks, and his lack of a mask during the tour drew controversy. After receiving permission from the Honeywell CEO, he informed the media he had made the decision not to. She said that the former president sought staff members' opinions before deciding to wear a white mask to the event. Hutchinson writes, 'I shook my head slowly.'

The president removed the mask and questioned my reasoning for my opinion that he shouldn't wear it. Hutchinson said that in response, the president looked down at his own mask and 'saw they were covered in bronzer' when she pointed to the straps of her own. Although the former president stated that he 'had a mask on for a period of time' at the time, he ultimately chose against wearing one after receiving an OK from the 'Head of Honeywell.'

Trump's orange skin

Trump's distinctive orange skin has frequently drawn jeers. People often wonder whether he uses cosmetics or fake tan to get that particular hue of skin. On September 26, 2020, Trump tested positive for Covid as a result of his reluctance to wear a mask. He and Meadows kept his illness a secret for many days before revealing it to the world on October 2. Chris Christie was only exposed to Trump for those six days. In December 2021, Christie declared that it was "undeniable" that Trump had given him Covid. He also called Meadows out for failing to inform anyone that Trump had tested positive.

About Hutchinson

On January 6, 2021, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former staffer of the Trump White House, provided disturbing testimony to the congressional subcommittee investigating the Capitol event. Her life was forever altered when she realized she was in the middle of one of the most incredible catastrophes in modern political history. By divulging what she had seen and heard during the attempt to rig a democratic election, Hutchinson was forced to choose between her loyalty to the Trump administration and her loyalty to the country and the Constitution. She bravely stepped forward to become a critical witness in the House hearings on January 6 as a result of her testimony riveting and shocking the nation.

