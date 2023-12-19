Celine Dion's sister gives major health update on singer's Stiff-Person syndrome battle: 'Lost control over her muscles'

One year after Celine Dion's stiff-person syndrome diagnosis was made public, her sister gave an open update on the chart-topping singer. According to Claudette, Dion's sister, the singer of My Heart Will Go On has started losing control over her muscles. She spoke with 7 Jours.

Celine Dion's sister gives major health update

She told the source, “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, You’re going to do it well. You’re going to do it properly.’” Claudette went on to say that even with the gloomy future, Celine still wants to perform.

Claudette provided insight into her sister's health goal when she told the outlet, "It's true that returning to the stage is the goal in both our dreams and hers. To what extent? I'm not sure."

Celine Dion's health timeline

Celine stunned fans in October 2021 when she said that severe and persistent muscle spasms were the reason behind her decision to postpone her Las Vegas shows. She also canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour in January 2022 for the same reason, and then she canceled her European dates.

The singer of My Heart Will Go On informed her fans on December 8, 2022, that she had been diagnosed with a diagnosis of very rare neurological condition. The celebrity put even more focus on her health, putting her career on hold and avoiding public appearances. Celine, however, sang a few notes on her first appearance in public in more than three years last month.

What is 'Stiff Syndrome'?

The stiff person is a rare disorder known as a syndrome that causes compulsively tight muscles in about one in a million persons globally. Because the illness prevents persons who have it from walking or talking, it has a severe negative impact on quality of life.

