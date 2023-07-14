Chandrayaan 3: 5 things you should know about ISRO's ambitious moon mission

India's Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO's third lunar mission has set off sail into orbit today! Chandrayaan 3 has made it into its intended orbit, much to the organisation's relief and joy, after working 4 years on the mission. So here are a few things you must know about ISRO's Chandrayaan 3.

What is the mission of Chandrayaan 3?

Chandrayaan 3 will "look at Earth from the moon to study its habitable planet-like features and use that information to explore exoplanets in the future," said ISRO in a statement. It will also help study moon quacks, understand the plasma environment, and gauge the accurate distance between the earth and the moon.

ISRO’s space center in Andhra Pradesh

The Chandrayaan 3 mission has been launched from the spaceport at Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. From here on, the Bengaluru centre of Istrac will assume command of the satellite to execute various manoeuvres within Earth's vicinity.

By the completion of the final Earth-based operation, it is anticipated that the spacecraft will reach an apogee of approximately 1 lakh km, representing its farthest point from Earth.

A senior scientist told the Times of India, "Unlike Chandrayaan-2, when the landing was scheduled at such a time locally that it could be tracked through the Madrid (JPL) ground station. This time we’ll do it when tracking is possible from the Istrac Bengaluru centre."

Moon landing planned in August

In a journey spanning approximately 384,000 kilometers, the spacecraft will undergo a nearly 45-day voyage with the objective of achieving a soft landing on the Moon by the end of August.

The scientist told the Times of India, "The landing should be complete by 5.47 pm on August 23. This may change based on how the whole process from the launch to reaching the moon goes."

Chandrayaan 3 to land near the Lunar South Pole

The landing site for the Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission has been designated to be in the vicinity just southwest of the Manzinus U crater, located near the southern pole of the Moon.

The Objective of the Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3 aims to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's south pole and release a rover for scientific investigation, which will operate for a duration of one lunar day equivalent to 14 Earth days.

