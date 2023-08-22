Chandrayaan 3 latest update: ISRO confirms mission is on schedule, landing expected at 6:04 pm on Wednesday

India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has gotten closer to the Moon and is on track to soft-land on the lunar surface by Wednesday, August 23, as confirmed by the space agency. The Chandrayaan 3-moon mission is proceeding according to schedule and all systems are being regularly inspected. Updating about the landing of the spacecraft, ISRO posted on Twitter, "Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!”.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM) orbit was successfully decreased on Sunday. Its lander module successfully disengaged from the propulsion module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission's launch on July 14. On Tuesday, ISRO also posted some new pictures of the moon which was captured by the spacecraft.

Latest update on Chandrayaan-3

On Tuesday, Indian Space Research Organization released new lunar photographs taken by the Imager Camera 4 mounted on the Vikram Lander. ISRO posted pictures of the Moon's surface on the X account. On August 19, the lander position detection camera (LPDC), took pictures of the moon at a distance of around 70 km.

The purpose of Chandrayaan-3, which is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, is to demonstrate that safe lunar landing and exploration can be carried out from start to finish.

India's excitement to watch Chandryaan-3's landing on the moon

The Uttar Pradesh administration ordered that the government schools remain open on August 23 between 5:15 pm and 6:15 pm and arrange a live telecast of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the Moon for students.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra said in a news conference on Tuesday that the Chandrayaan 3 mission is a significant accomplishment for India and that everyone would celebrate when it successfully lands on the moon tomorrow.

On August 23, at 5:27 p.m., the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface will be streamed on the YouTube, Facebook page of ISRO and DD National TV.

