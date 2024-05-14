OpenAI, the innovative company responsible for ChatGPT, has jumped up a level with its newest model, GPT-4o. This state-of-the-art innovation will change the way we interact with AI by incorporating image understanding and discussion capability into its famous conversational text. So, what’s in it for users and how is it changing the ChatGPT experience?

ChatGPT with GPT-4o

The development from GPT-3 to GPT-4o is not just an upgrade but a game changer. With seamless integration of text, voice and vision, ChatGPT powered by GPT-4o will redefine human-AI interaction limits.

After all, you can speak more naturally to ChatGPT: either through writing as usual or using a voice that imitates any other popular virtual assistant out there such as Google Assistant or Siri.

OpenAI launched GPT-4o on ChatGPT Plus and Team for now. However, enterprise clients will have access soon enough. Even those using free versions are provided some taste of this revolutionary technology though they are limited in some aspects.

OpenAI launched GPT-4o on ChatGPT Plus and Team for now. However, enterprise clients will have access soon enough. Even those using free versions are provided some taste of this revolutionary technology though they are limited in some aspects.

Expanded message limits for plus subscribers mean richer and more immersive conversations. Use your Android smartphone or iPhone to install the ChatGPT app and be among those who want to go further into AI interaction.

Unlocking new possibilities

Therefore, GTP 4 does not only mean Voice but empowering people. The improved vision capabilities of ChatGPT enable it to comment on photos sent by users alongside describing them in detail too.

Imagine taking a picture of a menu written in a different language and then getting translations seamlessly without having to struggle to find someone who knows that language or changing application settings during travel. There is no end to what one could do if he were a little bit more creative.

OpenAI’s future plan entails seeing ChatGPT become a platform for real-time voice and video calls thereby blurring the line between human and AI interaction. OpenAI CTO Mira Murati demonstrated ChatGPT’s power by translating Italian questions into English, offering a peek into the future of multilingual communication.

Indian language support

ChatGPT with GPT-4o now supports improved languages, including over 50 different ones such as Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu among others which are the most important Indian languages.

But it does not stop here. Furthermore, according to Murati’s demo, ChatGPT can perceive emotions and then modulate its responses accordingly thereby adding another aspect to AI-human relationships.

GPT-4 intelligence is now available even for free users to ChatGPT who can do so many things like exploring web content, analyzing data, talking about images, submitting saved documents for help and much more.

Now that GPT-4o has been introduced, ChatGPT is moving away from being just an AI chatbot and becoming a portal to infinite possibilities. Don’t be surprised if next time you say “Hello, ChatGPT”, you find yourself on board where there is no line between Human and machine.

