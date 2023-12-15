Cher's first Christmas album hits the Billboard Charts: Exploring singer-songwriter's life, career, and discography

Cher, the legendary singer has amassed an astounding array of accolades and awards in her decades-long career. But one of Cher's best holiday seasons to date is presently underway. Another significant accomplishment for the famous actor and singer is her debut holiday album, Christmas.

Fans seem to be obsessed with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song,' the main song from the pack, which has been gaining popularity throughout the holiday season. The song debuts for the first time on two Billboard charts this week.

The song debuted on this week’s Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs chart at No. 15. While the singer enjoys the success of her album, let's take a closer look at her career and discography!

Cher's life, career, and discography

Early life

On May 20, 1946, Cherilyn Sarkisian was born in El Centro, California. Cher left her mother's home at the age of sixteen, quit school, and relocated to Los Angeles with a friend. She worked to support herself while taking acting school. She met actors, managers, and agents by dancing at small clubs along Hollywood's Sunset Strip.

In November 1962, Sonny Bono was employed by record producer Phil Spector, which is when Cher got to know him. After Cher's buddy moved out, Cher agreed to take on Sonny's housekeeping duties.

Music career

Cher and Sonny developed a great friendship before falling in love. Cher had stage phobia, so even though Sonny wanted to start her as a solo artist, she urged him to perform with her, so he started joining her on stage. Cher started her spectacular six-decade solo career after becoming popular as half of the folk rock husband-wife team Sonny & Cher in 1965.

Solo Career

Cher released her first solo top-ten single, Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down), not long after her success with Sonny Bono. She became the female solo artist with the most number-one songs in US history during the 1970s when she recorded the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves, Half-Breed, and Dark Lady. Take Me Home, Cher's popular disco record was released in 1975 following her divorce from Bono.

With the dance-pop album Believe in 1998, Cher achieved a new commercial high. The album introduced the Cher effect, or the use of Auto-Tune to distort vocals, which was a groundbreaking technique. The record's title track became the US song of the year 1999 and the best-selling single ever by a female artist.

In addition to her acting and music careers, she is recognized for her tendsetting style, plastic surgery, political opinions, social media presence, charitable work, and social activism, which includes promoting HIV/AIDS prevention and LGBT rights.

Cher's second husband

Cher got married to rock icon and Allman Brothers Band co-founder Gregg Allman on June 30, 1975, barely four days after she and Sonny had officially divorced. Allman had heroin and alcohol issues, so she filed for divorce nine days later, but they got back together a month later. Still, they separated in 1979.

