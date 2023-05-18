Chesapeake Jubilee 2023: What to expect? Events, date, time and more

Chesapeake, get ready to celebrate! The Chesapeake Jubilee is back and better than ever, starting Thursday, May 18, at Chesapeake City Park. With an array of new entertainment, exhilarating rides, and family-friendly activities, organizers have pulled out all the stops to ensure an exceptional experience for attendees of all ages.

One of the highlights this year is the "World of Wonders" show, making its debut at the Jubilee. Prepare to be amazed by jaw-dropping acts featuring sword swallowers and fire eaters, guaranteeing an adrenaline-filled spectacle. Additionally, the Jubilee welcomes the Hot Dog Pig Races and Texas Tommy's Wild West Review show for the first time, adding an extra dose of excitement and laughter to the festivities. Stephanie Welke, the Jubilee's Executive Director, expressed enthusiasm for the new family acts, stating, "We had a great response to our family acts at the 2022 Jubilee, so we searched the country for new entertainers to round out our lineup this year."

Music enthusiasts will be treated to an impressive lineup of local musicians throughout the weekend. To top it all off, a special tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, titled "Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show," will grace the stage. With 30 years of nationwide success in honoring the legendary band and its devoted fans, Second Helping is set to make its highly anticipated Chesapeake debut. Joining them are other talented performers such as "Just Standing," "Magg Dylan," and "The Funky Blues Kings," ensuring a diverse range of musical genres for everyone to enjoy.

Amusements of America, the Jubilee's trusted carnival midway provider, is making a grand return this year, bringing a wide selection of thrilling rides, games, and food stands to keep the excitement levels high. From the exhilarating "Wild Mouse" roller coaster to the classic Ferris wheel, attendees will have ample opportunities for unforgettable amusement park experiences.

Sports enthusiasts, keep an eye out for special appearances by D.C. football legends! The Washington Commanders and OrthoVirginia are teaming up to host a "virtual combine," giving attendees an exclusive glimpse into how professional football players maintain their health on the field. Football stars Josh Morgan, Santana Moss, Jordan Reed, and Fred Smoot will be making appearances throughout the weekend, offering fans a chance to meet their idols and even catch a glimpse of Major Tuddy, the beloved Commanders' mascot.

No carnival is complete without delectable festival food, and the Chesapeake Jubilee is no exception. From classic funnel cakes and fried Oreos to mouthwatering BBQs and fresh fries, there will be a wide array of tempting treats to satisfy every craving. Stephanie Welke eagerly shared her anticipation for the festival food, exclaiming, "It's my favourite time of the year... funnel cakes, fried Oreos, BBQ, fresh fries... I try one of each!"

The Chesapeake Jubilee runs from May 18 through 21 at Chesapeake City Park on City Park Drive. Admission is $3 per person, granting access to a weekend filled with entertainment and fun for the whole family. And let's not forget the dazzling firework show scheduled for Saturday night, adding a touch of magic to the Jubilee's grand finale.

Don't miss out on the Chesapeake Jubilee 2023, where unforgettable memories and thrilling experiences await. Grab your family and friends, indulge in delicious treats, enjoy live music, and immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere of this cherished community event.

