This spring, Chick-fil-A plans to start using some antibiotics in its chicken. With this decision, their 2014 pledge to only utilize poultry devoid of antibiotics will be nullified. It was announced that antibiotics would only be administered to chickens "if the animal and those around it were to become sick." Antibiotics intended for use on chickens are not used on humans.

Chick-fil-A announces the shift in its decision via statement

The company said in its statement, "To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) starting in the Spring of 2024."

Per FDA regulations, a chicken cannot be deemed suitable for the poultry supply until all antibiotics have been removed from its body. To ensure that suppliers are adhering to the terms of the Chick-fil-A NAIHM agreement, the US Department of Agriculture conducts audits and verifies compliance.

In 2014, the fast-food giant declared that within five years, all of its locations would only stock chicken grown without the use of antibiotics. By 2019, it was serving chicken that was 100% free of antibiotics.

"As we looked to the future, the availability of high-quality chicken that meets our rigid standards became a concern. This change enables us to not only ensure we can continue to serve high-quality chicken but also chicken that still meets the expectations our customers count on us to deliver."

About Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A was founded by Truett Cathy on May 23, 1946, in Hapeville, Georgia, U.S. Inc. Chick-fil-A is the largest chain of American fast food restaurants that specializes in chicken sandwiches. With its corporate headquarters located in College Park, Georgia, Chick-fil-A runs 3,059 locations in 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. In the past, the company operated restaurants in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

It currently operates in Canada. There are menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the restaurant. The chain offers catering services as well. According to the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A is still the nation's favorite fast food chain for the eighth year running, despite many controversies and boycott attempts.

