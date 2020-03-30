China based doctor who warned officials of the novel Coronavirus goes missing; regrets keeping quiet

The doctor revealed during an interview with Renwu, that she had first raised an alarm about a possible outbreak of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The head of the emergency department at the Wuhan Central Hospital, DR Ai Fen has gone missing from China. The doctor revealed during an interview with Renwu, that she had first raised an alarm about a possible outbreak of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Fen goes on to reveal how she was threatened and asked to keep quiet about a SARS-like virus is now spreading through a human to human transmission. The doctor further mentions how she was also reprimanded when she shared a message about the novel virus on a social media app to her colleagues and was given a stern warning against spreading false news.

It was earlier reported that Dr Ai Fen was the one who provided the information to the whistleblowing Dr Li Wenliang, who died after contracting the COVID-19. Now, as per the reports, Ai Fen highlighted the word SARS in a message and sent it across to her medical colleagues. The hospital authorities reportedly told Ai Fen to 'stop spreading rumours about a possible outbreak of a virus never seen before. The interview in Renwu further states that Dr Ai said she regretted not speaking up about the COVID-19 crisis that was getting worse with each passing day. News reports further suggest that the Wuhan hospital was full of patients with the Coronavirus.

Even then the Chinese authorities did not reportedly alert the public about the pandemic. The Dr further states in her interview, which is now deleted from all Chinese websites that if she had the slightest idea that the virus would turn into a pandemic she would have spoken about it to anybody who could warn the people about the outbreak.

