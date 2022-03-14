China builds a temporary hospital with 6000 beds amidst rising COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases may have gone down in the past few months but it is not completely gone from our lives. From the past couple of days reports of a sharp increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus in China has been coming. Everyone’s attention has shifted towards China and now we hear that a temporary hospital is being constructed in China's Jilin city. The makeshift facility is expected to be ready for use within six days. It will provide 6,000 beds.

According to reports in NDTV, a video has been going viral on the internet and in the video, we can see construction underway in the Jilin city which falls under Northeast China's Jilin Province. It was further reported that the hospitals have already been built as of March 12 in this region. In order to control the spread of COVID-19 cases, testing is being conducted in large numbers. It is said that people in Jilin have completed more than 6 rounds of testing so far. Smaller cities under Jillin province like Siping and Dunhua have also announced a complete lockdown.

Zhang Yan, a Jilin provincial health commission official at a government media briefing said, “The emergency response mechanism in some areas is not robust enough, there is insufficient understanding of the characteristics of the Omicron variant … and judgment has been inaccurate.” As per a state media report, the current situation has also led to the dismissal of Jilin's Mayor.

Currently, 2,300 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday in China. The country, on Sunday, witnessed 3,400 cases, which is the highest daily figure in two years. Authorities have announced lockdowns at COVID-19 hotspots.

