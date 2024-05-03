China Planning To Send Its Probe To Far Side Of The Moon

China is preparing for another ground-breaking jump in space exploration with its newly developed plan to launch a lunar probe to the far side of the moon. This mission will solve a geological puzzle and illuminate stark differences between the little-understood far side and our familiar one.

Unprecedented mission on the horizon

The Chang’e lunar exploration probe is scheduled to lift off Friday evening (US time) from the Wenchang launch center in Hainan. China became the first country to successfully land a rover on the moon’s far side in 2019.

It has remained largely unexplored mostly due to the difficulties faced by the spacecraft through a belt of intense radiation surrounding it.

Communication with Chang’e-4’s rover, named Jade Rabbit 2, was cut off soon after its landing; scientists were unable to reestablish contact but suspect Jade Rabbit 2 went permanently dark because sand dunes blocked sunlight needed for power.

The lack of incoming signals prevented Chinese researchers from knowing exactly when or where Jade Rabbit 2 shut down. However, they hoped that dropping temperatures during the two-week-long lunar nights may cause its systems to malfunction temporarily and then reboot when sunlight returns.

China’s ambitious space odyssey

Chang’e is among a slew of missions China has lined up for its rapidly expanding space program, named after a mythological Chinese moon goddess who flew to the heavens.

The country aims to have astronauts working on an international lunar base by 2030, along with plans for Mars missions and building a Chinese space station as stepping stones toward eventually sending crews even farther out.

But while most nations’ space programs still only attract modest budgets and political attention, Xi views China as a symbol of global influence and national rejuvenation.

China’s space successes also have a military component. The Chang’e-3 mission that landed the Jade Rabbit rover on the near side was touted as an important step toward a manned lunar landing.

China’s military-backed space program has made steady progress in a relatively short time since its first crewed mission in 2003. It put an astronaut into orbit in 2005, conducted a two-person mission in 2016 and last month docked a crewed capsule with its new space station.

As countries vie for supremacy beyond Earth's bounds, humanity's next stop seems certain. The question is whether Chinese or American footsteps will be first heard in that barren landscape.

