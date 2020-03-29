China's Wuhan city eases travel restrictions; First train arrives 2 months after lockdown due to Coronavirus

Wuhan city in China restarts metro services and eases travel restrictions 2 months after lockdown in the view of Coronavirus spur.

China's Wuhan city, which was considered to be the epicenter of Coronavirus outbreak, has now begun to lift travel restrictions 2 months after the lockdown. It restarted the metro services and reopened its borders on Saturday, March 28. Wuhan was put under lockdown in January with its residents not allowed to leave their homes after Coronavirus created havoc in the city. It remained in complete for almost 2 months until the number of COVID-19 positive cases began decreasing.

The lockdown in other cities of Hubei province in China was lifted on March 25 whereas Wuhan city eased its travel restrictions only a day ago. People from other parts of China are allowed to enter the city but cannot leave until further restrictions are lifted on April 8. The first officially sanctioned passenger train arrived after midnight and other trains have been booked fully in advance.

Station staff at Wuhan are now dressed up in protective uniforms and gears with reception desks lined up in order to process the travelers returned from overseas. Restrictions on domestic flights will be lifted not before April 8 until when the residents of Wuhan are forbidden from leaving the city. China was initially the most affected country reporting 81,439 Coronavirus cases and 3,300 deaths. The condition in China has begun to improve now, with Italy and the U.S.A exceeding China and reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases.

