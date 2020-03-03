Chinese box office faces a loss of 2 billion dollars amid Coronavirus scare; Read details

Chinese box office received a massive blow owing to the Coronavirus scare. China is now facing a box office loss of nearly 2 billion dollars.

The Chinese box office received a massive blow owing to the Coronavirus scare. China is facing a box office loss of nearly, 2 billion dollars. According to media reports, over 70,000 Chinese theatres are shut owing to the concerns of Coronavirus. The news reports suggest that, during the first 20 days of shut down, the Chinese box office had grossed 3.9 million dollars. But, during the same time frame last year, China's box office collected nearly, 1.52 billion dollars. These figures clearly hint at the piling losses at the Chinese box office. The Hollywood Reported quoted Jimmy Wu, CEO, Lumiere Pavilion that the chines government has to take immediate steps to put the Chinese film industry back on track.

Jimmy Wu further adds that the Chinese government should infuse some funding as the box office collections have been affected badly. Not just China, even many Hollywood projects have been affected due to the Coronavirus scare, which started in Wuhan. The makers of the 25th Bond film, No Time To Die, cancelled their China premiere. Disney's film Mulan has not yet received a China release date. The Hollywood flick was made on a massive budget of 200 million dollars, is supposed to release in the United States and other countries on March 27.

But, now uncertainty surrounds over the China release of Mulan, which was expected to be a tremendous success at the Chinese box office. News reports also add that the production work of the upcoming Mission: Impossible film which was underway in Italy was stopped.

