Chinese zoo denies claims their sun bears are humans as recent images fuel rumors: All you need to know

Chinese Zoos have refuted claims of humans dressed as sun bears after rumors about it started surfacing. It began when a video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs at the zoo went viral on social media. Many online users thought that it was just a human acting like a beer. Following the video incident, the zookeeper at the Hangzhou Zoo released a statement, which read,

When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and amazing power … But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified. We Malayan bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world.”

However, this is not the first time that such a video from Zoos in China has gone viral. Previously, they have drawn ire from the general public for trying to misrepresent domestic pets like dogs as wild creatures. In 2019, by misrepresenting a Tibetan Mastiff dog as a lion, a local zoo in the middle Henan region infuriated tourists. Visitors who had come close to the enclosure were startled when they heard the lion growl.

Sun Bears and how they are an endangered species

Yes, it is true, Sun Bears are currently the most endangered species. Only around 2000 sun bears are still found in the wild. A separate species of bear from the Sun Bears found in North America is the Prairie Sun Bear, which is also known by the name Sun Bear. The long snout and thin skull of the Sun Bear, which is smaller than those of other bears, give it a unique look. Historically, they have been hunted for their flesh, fur, claws, and teeth since they are in danger of going extinct.

According to a Sun Bear Conservation Centre in Malaysia, their numbers in the wild have decreased by 35% over the past 30 years. One of the other reasons that they are in danger is due to poaching and deforestation.

The hunting of these bears has put them in danger since their teeth are valued for use in traditional medicine. Forest fires and deforestation are further threats to sun bears. Sun Bears are always on the lookout for crab apples, beehives, fruit, berries, and termites since they dwell in tropical and subtropical rainforests, where there isn't much in the way of food.

