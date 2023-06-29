Chrissy Teigen and John Legend secretly welcome fourth baby via surrogacy, 5 months after daughter's birth

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shown that they are pretty good at keeping secrets as they announced the news of welcoming a fourth child via surrogacy. The celebrity couple through an Instagram post revealed that they recently welcomed their fourth child on June 19th, a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stevens.

This comes, months after the Lip Sync Battle host gave birth to her third child, daughter, Esti, on Jan 13, 2023.

Chrissy Teigen reveals about her wish for four children

Chrissy Teigen has been open about her love for children and the importance of family in her life. The celebrity host has had quite a few experiences with pregnancy. In 2020, in a devastating tragedy, she lost her son Jack to a miscarriage.

Since then, while cautious about her next pregnancy, Chrissy decided to try for a baby, one more time. She admitted in the Instagram post, that the idea made her nervous, but it was her childhood dream to have 4 children, which in her mind constituted a complete family.

So, with bated breath the couple went on to have another child, going through the process of IVF. This time, Chrissy got pregnant with another child, their daughter Esti. It was during this time that they met Alexander, who was going to change the couple’s life.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s decision to opt for surrogacy

Despite being pregnant with Esti, Chrissy’s dream of four children was something she was still harboring. While their IVF process was going on, they happened to meet Alexander. After some talking and getting to know each other, Chrissy knew that they would like to have Alexander as the surrogate mother for their next child.

After confirmation from both parties, the surrogacy process was started. The first embryo transfer didn’t work, but the second one turned out to be a success for the couple. When that happened, Chrissy had already gone past the first trimester of her pregnancy. After that, both the pregnant women supported each other, and had a good time together, until Chrissy gave birth to Esti in January, and Alexandra gave birth to Wren Alexander Stevens.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now parents to four, two newborns and their children from before, namely, Luna, 6 and Miles, 4.

