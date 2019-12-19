Christmas 2019: ALL the things Santa packs with him for a trip around the world

Christmas 2019: Every year, on 25th December, Santa Claus becomes the much-awaited man of the hour. Check out how he sets off for his trip around the world!

Father Christmas, Saint Nichols, Saint Nick, Kris Kringle. Call him what you want but universally, he has one name that he often answers to. He is known to bring gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on Christmas Eve and is known to reside in the North Pole, only to leave his home and travel the world during Christmas! He is often recognised by his uncanny features - he is a plump man wearing a deep red suit with a white fluffy hem. He also wears a Christmas cap and has a heavy white beard and mustache that covers half his face. He is known to travel on his sleigh pulled by reindeer, the main one being Rudolph, around who a number of Christmas carols are created.

To make the long travel around the globe and deliver presents, here is how Santa gets set for his journey and all that he packs with him.

1. Gift list

Since he delivers presents to kids all around the globe, the merrymaker does not leave home without his wish list where he has noted down and kept track of all the kids' requests. Without this list, Christmas wouldn't be Christmas!

2. Toys

Since he spends the entire year getting these presents ready and packed, Santa obviously cannot forget the hoard of toys he has packed into his extremely large bag!

3. Treats

It is a known fact that Santa travels on his sleigh during Christmas since the roads are filled with snow. What pulls his sleigh are reindeer with Rudolph being the head. To ensure they are up all night and at work, he also carried Reindeer treats with them, to motivate them and enable them to get through a hard day's night. A huge bag of Reindeer treats is what he always carries with him.

4. Snacks

While his reindeer need energy, so does Santa! Climbing up and down chimneys and staying up all night delivering presents is not an easy task even for Mr. Claus! A bag of snacks for himself to re-energise and rejuvenate himself is something that he always carries when heading out.

5. Gloves

While he does need gloves to keep warm during the chilly weather, he also needs to ensure he doesn't leave any traces of himself behind. No fingerprints, or smudges allowed if you are Santa! To keep things spick and span at all times, Santa makes it a point to carry a spare set of gloves with him.

6. Glasses

While Mr. Claus does wear a pair of reading glasses, he makes it a point to carry a spare one while travelling for there can be mishaps! If one pair breaks, he doesn't want to be left asking somebody else to read his wishlist or naughty vs nice list!

