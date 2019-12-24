Christmas 2019: Here’s how you can download and share Christmas and New Years stickers on WhatsApp

Christmas 2019: This Christmas wish your friends and family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year via stickers on WhatsApp. Here’s how you can do it

It is the end of the year! While you are looking back at the bittersweet memories of the past 365 days, we also have a lot to look forward to this holiday season. While we wait for Santa to ride his sleigh with gifts, it is the perfect time to wish your friends and family a Merry Christmas. But, let’s be real, we cannot always personally meet our friends and family on such a joyous occasion, but now, with the advent of technology, the world has clearly come closer.

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have replaced letters and personalised gifts. But, while everyone is doing the same, here we have a different way for you to greet this Christmas. WhatsApp stickers are the new ‘in thing’ that require minimum efforts while also looking their best. While Whatsapp is not unknown to anyone, the app comes out with new stickers for every occasion. It is hassle-free yet colourful and creative. So, if you are unaware of how to use the feature, here are some simple steps to follow for Android users.

How to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers:

1. Open WhatsApp Messenger on your phone.

2. Go to the group or contact that you want to send the sticker.

3. Tap on the bubble to write a text.

4. Once the keyboard pops up, tap on the emoji button.

5. Select the sticker icon on the bottom of the screen.

6. Tap on the plus ‘+’ icon to add new stickers.

7. Go to the end of the page and tap on ‘Get more Stickers’

8. This will direct you to the app store

9. Download Christmas themed stickers

10. Share with friends and family.

