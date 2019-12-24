Christmas Day 2019: Merry Christmas Wishes, Images, Greetings and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Christmas is here and we have all the ways you can wish your friends and family through WhatsApp and Facebook. Check it out

The end of the world brings Christmas cheers and loads of fun and laughter. Is is that tome of the year where family and friends come together to exchange gifts. Christmas carols are sung where families come together by the fireplace while sipping on a hot cup of chocolate. But, if you are someone who is not around your family and friends, you can easily wish them all through WhatsApp and Facebook.

So, here we have Merry Christmas wishes, Images, Greetings and Photos for you to wish your friends through WhatsApp and Facebook.

1. "My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?" – Bob Hope

2. "I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph." – Shirley Temple

3. “At Christmas, all roads lead home.”~ Marjorie Holmes

4. "I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another." — Carrie Fisher

5. "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly." – Andy Rooney

6. "I heard the bells on Christmas Day / Their old familiar carols play / And wild and sweet, the words repeat / Of peace on earth, good-will to men." – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

7. “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” — The Polar Express

Here are the Merry Christmas Images:

Credits :christmas365greetings

Read More