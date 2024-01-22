Natasha Leggero knows how to stun people and give them a shock whether in her stand-up comedy or her personal life. Natasha Leggero's stand-up performance erupted into a naked strip tease at the Hollywood Improv last week when she ripped off her clothes and displayed her knockers in front of a packed audience!

Natasha took the stage at the Improv Wednesday night after comedian Bert Kreischer wowed the audience with his first performance of the night, which featured taking off his shirt and making jokes nude from the waist up. The audience thoroughly enjoyed Bert's performance.

Natasha Leggero takes off her T-shirt during performance

Leggero came up with a plan of imitating Bert's bare-chested routine because it was such a difficult act to follow. She said, "If the boys can do it, why can't the girls?" However, Leggero kept her idea a secret since she wanted to follow her instincts and did not want anyone to try to talk her out of it.

After her friend Bert performed brilliantly on stage for the second time, he presented Natasha for her next performance, as she paraded out in her overalls and top. Things got interesting when the camera was turned on and began recording.

Leggero casually removed her fur jacket and surprised fans by starting her stand-up set topless. The crowd erupted in cheers, a mix of shock and appreciation for her unexpected move. Natasha's funny peep show was part of Skyler Stone's Comedy Rocks event at the Improv, which also featured several other A-list comedians, such as David Spade and Tiffany Haddish.

About Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. She gained fame after hosting the MTV reality television series The 70s House in 2005 and serving as a regular roundtable panelist on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately from 2008 to 2014.

Leggero and Riki Lindhome co-created the Comedy Central historical sitcom Another Historical (2015-2018), in which she played Lillian Abigail Bellacourt, the fictional Bellacourt family's daughter. Leggero has worked as a voice actress on many adult animated comedies.

