"Completely crazy or what?" - Fans are furious after Bad Bunny is named King Of Pop by Forbes

Famous Puerto Rican urban music artist Bad Bunny has once again created a stir in the world of music by appearing on the cover of Forbes' renowned "30 Under 30" list. This esteemed feature highlights the most influential under-30 young professionals from a variety of fields.

Vega Baja native Benito Martínez Ocasio, well known by his stage as Bad Bunny, was already listed in this prestigious list in 2019. Now that he is 29 years old, Forbes named him the "King of Pop," and he not only made the list but also graced its cover.

ALSO READ: Who is Lily Phillips? Exploring her career amid threesome claims with Dillon Danis before Logan Paul fight

Netizens react after Bad Bunny is named King Of Pop by Forbes

Fans of Bad Bunny have been praising the artist after Forbes addressed him as the King of pop, mentioning how he deserves it. However, some netizens are disappointed and furious with the announcement. Many of them even mentioned that no one can take Michael Jackson's place as the 'King of Pop'.

Here are some reactions:

Bad Bunny's career trajectory

His music was streamed 18.5 billion times in 2022, bringing in an estimated $230 million in gross revenue. Bad Bunny earned $88 million in 2022, making him the fifth-highest-paid musician globally, according to Forbes. This is partially due to his two tours, The World's Hottest Tour and El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.

Forbes praises Bad Bunny

Forbes has praised Bad Bunny for his extraordinary worldwide success, pointing out that over the last three years, he has amassed an astounding 35.9 billion Spotify streams, making him the second most streamed artist to date. With more than 32 billion views on YouTube, his channel has surpassed the popularity of international musicians like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber. He has won three Grammy Awards and eleven Latin Grammy Awards for his musical talent.

By becoming the first Latin artist to headline the prestigious Coachella music festival in April, Bad Bunny made history. He performed entirely in Spanish as he achieved this groundbreaking accomplishment, exemplifying his commitment to his cultural identity and heritage.

ALSO READ: 'Drinking way more around the holidays': Tiffany Haddish's friends reportedly concerned about her recent lifestyle choices