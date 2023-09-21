Controversial influencer Andrew Tate takes dig at Adin Ross for introducing him to 'idiots'

Andrew Tate, a professional kickboxer and former Celebrity Big Brother candidate, turned to Twitch on Wednesday to meet with prominent streamer Adin Ross, as per Dexerto. However, it appears that this partnership did not go as planned, as Tate went on to attack Ross for the people he introduced him to, even mentioning well-known streamer xQc.

Andrew Tate expresses his disappointment

During their livestream, which was watched by a huge number of people, Tate expressed his dissatisfaction with the people Ross had introduced him to. He called them "idiots" in a really frank manner. This remark immediately piqued the interest of viewers and caused quite a commotion in the streaming community.

According to Dexerto, Tate's critique of the folks with whom Ross has been affiliated raises concerns about the bigger issue of who streamers choose to interact with online. The streaming community is a close-knit one, and relationships are frequently created through common interests and friendships. Tate's statements, on the other hand, seemed to imply that he expected to meet people of a different caliber through Ross.

Andrew Tate made a reference to xQc

The polarizing kickboxer didn't stop there. He also alluded to popular streamer xQc, who is well-known for his occasionally uncensored and combative conduct. “xQc who seems nice enough, he screamed in autistic rage all day long," Andrew said. The mention of xQc raises questions about Tate's overall attitude toward the streaming community.

It's worth noting that live streaming is known for its broad range of personalities, with different streamers appealing to different audiences, as per Dexerto. While some viewers favor streamers who are more aggressive and opinionated, others prefer a more laid-back and calm atmosphere. Andrew Tate's remark appears to imply that he was expecting a different vibe when he joined Adin Ross.

Influencers are subject to criticism and controversy

Streamers, like any other public person, are subject to criticism and controversy. However, viewers must finally determine if they prefer a particular streamer's content and the people with whom they associate themselves.

In reaction to Tate's statements, according to Dexerto, Ross appeared to brush off the criticism and resume the livestream, implying that he was unconcerned about his guest's words. This laid-back approach represents the resilience and thick skin that many streamers develop as they navigate the unpredictability of the realm of online content creation.

While Andrew Tate and Adin Ross' collaboration did not go as planned, it serves as a reminder of the diverse and sometimes unpredictable character of the streaming community. Streamers and their guests will undoubtedly differ in perspective and style, but it is ultimately up to viewers to choose which personalities and content they enjoy.

