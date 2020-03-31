Coronavirus can last on shoe soles for up to 5 days, experts call them the breeding ground for germs

New updates on the Coronavirus keep coming in and well, it looks like the latest one is that it can last on shoe soles for up to 5 long days. Read on to know more.

The coronavirus is capable of lasting on multiple surfaces which include anything ranging from doorknobs to shopping carts, however, as it turns out, that is not it. Experts have now found out that shoe soles seem to be another possible breeding ground for the COVID 19. Infectious disease specialist Mary E. Schmidt has warned that the virus can survive on shoe soles that are made of rubber, leather, or PVC for not just a few hours, but 5 long days. In addition, she also suggests wearing shoes that can be washed.

If it can remain on the upper part as well depends on the material of the shoes. As told by emergency physician Cwanza Pinckney, “The sole of the shoe is the breeding ground of more bacteria and fungi and viruses than the upper part of a shoe." While an average shoe sole contains an uncountable number of bacteria, parasites, and other viruses, Cwanza adds that there are some microorganisms that only help in developing immunity.

In order to stay safe and keep the virus at bay, public health specialist Carol Winner suggests keeping shoes away and taking them off before entering the house, or, even keep them away in the garage. She says that the idea here is to not let it trace into the house and also, and keep it away from children. At the same time, she adds how one must simply keep up with hygiene and maintain handwashing practices rather than worrying about what is there on the sole of your shoes.

She further adds, however, “There is no evidence to say that the coronavirus comes into the house from shoes" and how the greater risk of transmission is not from shoe to person but person to person given the fact that the feet are the body part farthest from the face.

Credits :Huffington Post UK

