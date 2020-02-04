Coronavirus: A Chinese couple in their 80s suffering from the deadly virus bid goodbye at the hospital

Coronavirus outbreak has taken over 361 lives till now. And recently a heartbreaking video of an old couple suffering from goodbye at the ICU has surfaced online. Check it out right away.

Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire across the world. Over 360 deaths have been reported so far due to the outbreak of this virus. The outbreak of this disease started from Wuhan, China and is slowly spreading in other countries too. However, WHO reported that only 1 percent of the roughly 14,500 cases confirmed worldwide are outside China. While many people are getting tested for the virus, a heartbreaking video of elderly coronavirus patients has surfaced online.

The video in which a Chinese couple in their 80s are bidding goodbye in ICU is doing the rounds on the internet. The video was shared by a user on Twitter with the caption, "What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #Coronavirus Outbreak in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet."

What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet pic.twitter.com/GBBC2etvV9 — 姜伟 Jiang Wei (@juliojiangwei) February 2, 2020

The video went viral in no time, and several people on social media started talking about it. One user wrote, "So terrible seeing these old people suffer. The situation seems completely out of control. Thanks for sharing." While another one stated, "Loyalty to the beloved ... what a sad video ... but it says a lot about the splendour of that love that does not end until the end of life..."

Apart from China, the United States has registered nine cases of coronavirus that was first detected in early December 2019.

