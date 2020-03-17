Coronavirus: Chinese theatre reopens after two months with 22 screenings but NO ONE shows up

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Zhongying Golden Palm Cinema in China recently reopened after two months of staying shut, due to coronavirus prevention measures. While there were 22 scheduled screenings, no one showed up on the first day. Read below for more details.

Coronavirus is proving to be much larger than a pandemic with more cases being reported outside of mainland China (the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak), rather than inside, as reported by CNN. While there have been more than 80,000 confirmed cases in China, 67,000 patients have recovered from the virus. Given the slightly positive news, Variety reported that The Zhongying Golden Palm Cinema, which is located in Xinjiang attempted to reopen on Monday, i.e. March 16, 2020, after being closed down for nearly two months as preventive measures to combat coronavirus.

However, no one showed up on the first day! There were 22 scheduled screenings of Chinese films like Liberation, My People, My Country, Sheep Without a Shepherd, Spycies and three films from the Alibaba franchise. People, who are members of the cinema could bring their children and watch for free while non-members have to pay RMB10 (USD 1.40). Ding, who is in charge of cinema operations stated to Sohu Entertainment that people's awareness of virus prevention remains "very strong," which would explain why no one attempted to watch a movie outdoors.

What's interesting to note is that there have been no new confirmed cases in the Xinjiang region, for the last 27 days. It was only after receiving notices from both the local government and the local propaganda bureau that it was okay to reopen did Golden Palm decide to open its doors. "We can’t stay closed forever. We can only cooperate with the notices, and test the situation a bit, and see what feedback we get from the public," Ding reasoned while adding that four to five multiplexes in Urumqi were also attempting to reopen.

Ding was also quick to add that his cinema is losing more money by running empty than when it was shut, owing to no new movies releasing. With just a three-people staff in Golden Palm, who take the pain of disinfecting the facilities after before and after each screening; the ones attending the screening will have wear masks and get their temperature checked before entering the cinema hall.

