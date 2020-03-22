Coronavirus Crisis: F1's glamorous race Monaco Grand Prix cancelled for the first time since 1954

After various tournaments, concerts and matches being cancelled, Formula One's most glamorous race- the Monaco Grand Prix- has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus has created a stir among the public all over the world. The scare has also created a lockdown in many places for the safety of the public. After various tournaments, concerts and matches being cancelled, Formula One's most glamorous race- the Monaco Grand Prix- has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. This has happened for the first time since 1954. Earlier it was announced that the race has been postponed but later it was clarified by the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) clarified on Thursday that the race has been cancelled.

The race was scheduled for May 21-24. As per Formula 1, in a statement, the ACM said: “The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable.”

They further said that under no circumstances it will be possible to organise this event later this year. The FIA also announced that the introduction of the new 2021 rules has been deferred until 2022, with work in progress on a revised calendar. The race has been held every year since 1955, having begun in 1929. Hence, it is a piece of the sad news that this year the race has been cancelled.

