Coronavirus crisis: Fake news of Vladimir Putin unleashing lions & tigers on Russian streets goes viral

The news of Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashing nearly 800 lions and tigers on the streets of Russia has caught the attention of social media users. The fake news report suggests that the Russian President has unleashed these lions and tigers in order to keep the people from moving out of their homes amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The news report further adds that Russia has 306 Coronavirus cases and has reported one death. But, the news has turned out to be fake as the picture of the lion walking on the streets was taken in the year 2016 in South Africa.

The street which is shown in the picture reportedly is not in Russia but in South Africa. The fake news which went viral also stated that Vladimir Putin had given the people of Russia a directive of staying indoors for 2 weeks or they could face a jail term of 5 years. This part of the news is also incorrect. Social media users kept sharing this news which nearly broke the internet as the people were shocked to hear of lions and tigers on the streets of Russia. The picture of the lion which was shared by one of the social media users was misleading as it was from April 2016.

As per the latest news reports, the picture of a lion on the streets was clicked in South Africa. But, social media, was flooded with posts of shock at the news of hearing about lions and tigers being used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep people in isolation.

