Coronavirus Crisis: New Yorkers wait for TWO hours to purchase firearms

Coronavirus has created a stir among people all over the world. Due to the increase in the number of people being affected by Coronavirus or Covid-19, many cities and countries are going on for a lockdown for the safety of people. But recently, finance.yahoo.com reported that due to the Covid-19 scare in the US, a number of people on Saturday have been waiting out a 2-hour line to purchase firearms and ammunition outside a Sloatsburg, New York. Of 14 patient shoppers, 12 said they made Davis Sport Shop their destination on Saturday in order to ensure protection during the U.S.’s coronavirus response.

They are buying these weapons to protect their lives and their property. A woman who was accompanied by her mother said that this is something she has wanted to do for a long time. She got her firearm license a couple of years ago. She is a mother of 3, home with her kids, by herself. She is not panicking, but she is worried because other people are panicking. When further asked about where the panic originated, she said to Yahoo Finance that her local neighborhood was not giving off a sentiment of heightened concern.

Another man said that he was buying the weapons because he felt that the local police would be too busy handling the virus related problems than look for the petty crimes happening in the city at that time. He said, "I could rob you right now and they might not arrest me.” Another person was spotted purchasing a long rifle covered in a zippered case. When asked whether it was for safety due to the virus, he said that it definitely is. There were some who were first-time buyers while some who has already purchased weapons before. Some purchased rifles while some pistols.

Two male shoppers who were in the age of '50s said that they were ready to stand in the line and wait for 2 hours as the weapons are not available online. Strum, Ruger & Co. (RGR), which manufactures and sells pistols, rifles and revolvers, finished Friday’s trading session at $45.00 per share. Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), a parent company to multiple ammunition companies, bounced in similar fashion this week, closing Friday at $7.00 per share.

As of Sunday evening, New York State will experience mostly locked down, along with Illinois and California. According to Johns Hopkins, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surged past 24,000.

