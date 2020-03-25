Coronavirus Crisis: US man dies post self medicating with Chloroquine phosphate used for treating fish tanks

A US man has died because of his attempt to self-medicate himself using Chloroquine Phosphate as a cure for Coronavirus. His wife who had consumed the same drug is in a critical condition.

A man from Arizona, United States is dead after attempting the intake of Chloroquine Phosphate as self-medication for Coronavirus. His wife who had also consumed the same is currently in a critical condition. And the worst part is that the drug which they have taken is not a pharmaceutical one because of which it took a toll on the individual’s life. The couple has used an additive in place of the former that is used to treat fish tanks.

The wife has revealed to a leading news portal that they had learned about the connection between Coronavirus and Chloroquine during US President Donald Trump’s speech. She has further stated that the two of them took the drug as they were afraid of getting sick. Surprisingly, the lady has also mentioned how the idea of consuming the drug had come to her mind. As revealed by her, they have koi fish at their house and she thought of the drug kept there to be the same one that has been mentioned on TV.

Donald Trump had talked about Chloroquine as a possible treatment for novel Coronavirus. However, the Food and Drug Administration is yet to approve the same. In the midst of all this, such an unlikely incident is sure to make the conscious minds of the society anxious about each other’s well-being. Just like other places, the United States has also been adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the entire world. A national emergency has already been declared by Trump there a few days back.

