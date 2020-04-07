Coronavirus: Despite the US being the most affected country, 62 percent of Americans are still going to work

The Coronavirus outbreak can only stop spreading if commute and meeting people is reduced. However, a recent report suggests that 62% of Americans are still going to work in spite of the US being the most affected country.

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought the word to a standstill. While most countries are on lockdown, medical professional and doctors are trying their best to deal with the growing cases. Italy, Spain, Germany, UK and USA are among the top countries to get affected by the virus with the number increasing by the day. While the fatal cases are more than 74,000 globally, the pandemic cases are on the rise with them increasing by the day.

While the only way to stop the virus from spreading is to limit any contact with people. Avoiding public places, commute to work and meeting people is the only way to stop the spread. This is the only reason why most countries are on lockdown with only essential facilities available.

Just a few days ago, the US reported the highest number of cases with it crossing the mark of 3 lakhs affected patients. This number is higher than Spain, Italy, Germany, France and China who are among the few countries that top the list. While these countries are practising lockdown and social distancing with all that they have, the US does not seem to be practising the same. While the cases are increasing by the hour, a report in Atlas VPN suggests that 62% of Americans are still going to work. They have only reduced their use of retail and recreation mobility which is visiting movie theatres, cafe, museums, restaurants, etc. to only 47% while other countries like Spain and Italy have reduced their visits to 97%.

While the reduced rate of visits is still higher than the rest of the world, the call frequency of an average call duration has increased by 33%. Verizon, a telecommunications company recorded 800 million calls per day in March.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More