Coronavirus: How the deadly pandemic is bringing people closer while self isolating

Kindness has become the need of the hour. Studies conducted by ChanelMum.com and OnePoll, show how a deadly virus is helping people to reconnect with their communities and partners.

In a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus or COVID-19, people across the globe are practising self-isolation, quarantine, social distancing, Janta curfew and lab testing among others. As countries like Spain, Britain, Italy and many more are under lock-down, people are showing their gratitude for health personnel on the Coronavirus frontline by applauding for them from their respective balconies and windows. Yesterday, India too got on the bandwagon by applauding and banging on plates for #5minute5baje, a way to show our immense gratitude towards medical professionals.

There is no denying that a deadly pandemic is bringing people together in the most endearing ways possible. With ample amounts of time in their hands, communities are making the most of it by carrying acts of kindness and reconnecting. A study conducted in Britain by ChannelMum.com revealed, 3 in 10 people are checking in on elderly relatives while 23 percent are getting in touch with a vulnerable neighbor to offer help. With a third of people also offering to go step out and shop for groceries for a relative or neighbor who is unable to leave the house.

The country-wide study also showed that 13 percent of people have donated to a foodbank, 18 percent have volunteered for a local group and 28 percent have shopped from a local store instead of buying from a big supply chain. The Coronavirus crisis must have caused stress and fear but it is also bringing in a wave of kindness and affection.

The study also suggests that Coronavirus is not only bringing communities together but also giving partners a chance to re-establish their bond because self-isolation means they will have more quality time together. 49 percent believe that the time spent together will bring them and their partner closer than ever. More than two thirds of the people suggest that there will be a baby boom in the forthcoming nine months.

As people are avoiding social gatherings, 43 percent of people who polled via OnePoll have turned their houses into fancy restaurants for ‘at home’ date nights. Watching movies together, home-cooked meals and good ol’ conversations are considered to be the top most favoured ways to spend time in the middle of a global crisis. Here’s a list of the top 10 ideal ‘at home’ date activities according to the survey.

1. 57 percent: Enjoying a film together

2. 56 percent: A home-cooked meal

3. 43 percent: Some alcoholic drinks

4. 41 percent: Hearty conversations

5. 40 percent: Snuggles on the sofa

6. 36 percent: Sex

7. 36 percent: Listening to music

8. 24 percent: Bingeing on television

9. 24 percent: Playing indoor games

10. 13 percent: A social media and gadget ban

