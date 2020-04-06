Coronavirus lockdown has witnessed a surge in domestic violence: United Nations Secretary General

United Nations Secretary-General has revealed that there has been an increase in domestic violence over the past few weeks during the COVID-19 lockdown across the globe. Read on for further details.

António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General has recently made a shocking revelation that is sure to leave many of us stunned. According to him, there has been an increase in domestic violence during the global COVID-19 lockdowns. He has also asked the governments to address this issue as a part of their response to the crisis. Guterres focuses on the fact that violence is not only confined to the battlefield and that the threat hovers over many women and girls at their homes too.

He further states that although quarantines and lockdowns have become necessary for suppressing the pandemic but this has also resulted in many women being trapped with their abusive partners. Then he makes a horrifying statement saying that there has been a surge in domestic violence as the social and economic pressure have grown in the past few weeks. And the shocking part is that it some countries, the number of women calling for support services has also doubled.

Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 face violence where they should be safest: in their own homes. Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world. I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PjDUTrMb9v — António Guterres (antonioguterres) April 6, 2020

This has happened during a time when both the police and the health providers and not only overwhelmed but also understaffed. The Secretary-General has urged the governments for taking prevention measures and redressing the violence against women as one of the key parts of their response to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. As per multiple reports, domestic violence has increased in places like South Africa, France, Malaysia, Australia, Turkey and Lebanon.

