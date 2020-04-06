Coronavirus Lockdown: Honeymoon couple stuck at a resort in the Maldives due to airports being shut

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, newlyweds Olivia, 27, and Raul De Freitas, 28, who had planned to visit the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives for their honeymoon for six days are stuck at the resort for a while now.

While Coronavirus has forced citizens to stay indoors, a married couple who had visited the Maldives for their honeymoon have found themselves trapped there due to the lockdown. Newlyweds Olivia, 27, and Raul De Freitas, 28, had planned to visit the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives for their honeymoon for six days. The couple who are citizens of South Africa arrived in the Maldives on March 22 and were supposed to head back home on weekend.

As per the New York Times, the couple had checked with their travel agent about the travel restrictions before starting off their honeymoon. But at that time, no restrictions had been announced and their agent told them that all the South African citizens would be allowed back home if there was any issue. However, that did not happen and the De Freitas are stuck in the Maldives. Olivia said to NY Times that it is incredible that they got this extra time and are also getting a generous discount off the usual $750 per night resort, but each day is cutting into their savings.

(Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II delivers passionate speech on the UK tackling coronavirus pandemic: Better days will return)

She further said that everyone says they want to be stuck on a tropical island until you’re actually stuck. It only sounds good because you know you can leave. The couple further revealed that it was on the fourth day of their honeymoon that they got the news of the lockdown due to which South Africa's airports would all be closed by midnight on the following day. The couple further said that flights back to South Africa take five hours to Doha, Qatar, where they would be subject to a three-hour layover, and then nine hours to Johannesburg. Due to such complexities, it is difficult for them to make it back to their home in South Africa.

The couple even said that they thought of another option that is taking an hour-and-a-half speedboat ride to the main island's airport but due to the lockdown in Maldives as well they feared that if they would leave the resort they might not be allowed back and would be left stranded. South Africa's lockdown is until April 16, but the couple said that they will know if the flight permissions have been sorted by Monday.

De Freitas said that they are finding the days as long and lazy. They sleep in, snorkel, lounge by the pool and repeat it. The resort’s full staff are at hand. The couple further revealed that their room boy still checks on them five times a day and the dining crew made them an elaborate candlelit dinner on the beach. Infact, every night performers still put on a show for them. The couple concluded saying to New York Times that they have started playing a lot of table tennis and snooker and have also started playing staff soccer games in the afternoons.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Daily Mail

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More