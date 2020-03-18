Coronavirus Outbreak: British study predicts 22 lakhs death cases in US and 5 lakh in UK

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A recent study was conducted in Great Britain which has predicted almost 22 lakh death cases in the USA and 5 lakh in the UK. Read on to know more.

A study that helped to convince the British Government to contain the coronavirus has painted a picture of the worst situation. It has predicted more death cases and severely sick people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed down social life and advised people with underlying health conditions to stay isolated.

The study used new data gathered from Italy where the number of COVID-19 cases increased in recent weeks. The research team said that the outbreak might have caused half a million deaths in Britain and 2.2 million in the United States.

Even the researchers said that the Government's previous plan to put the affected people in isolation and not control the wider society could result in 250,000 death cases. They said further that social distancing and avoiding clubs, theatres and pubs on the primary stage could have flattened the situation.



Great Britain was criticised for not working as strictly as other countries like Spain, France and Italy to prevent the pandemic outbreak. Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said that there should be a balance between the current public health crisis and multiple and complex societal implications. He further said that there is no one particular rule to control this pandemic outbreak of the deadly virus. We should be ready to adapt all kinds of responses and scientific theories to stop this outbreak.

