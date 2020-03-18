Coronavirus Outbreak: California Governor Gavin Newsom says schools will remain closed this Spring

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

California Governor shuts down schools this spring in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what you need to know.

Amid the Coronavirus scare, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that California schools will not reopen till Summer. This statement comes after the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the state and the order issued on Monday, in the San Francisco Bay Area, asking residents to stay inside their homes and only go out for essential things. This is an effort by the states to practice social distancing.

Newsom in his statement said that almost every state is closing schools for at least two-five weeks in the wake of COVID-19. The state has also applied for a federal waiver, meaning that children will not have to give tests right after they return to their respective schools. The officials have also provided a guideline for school teachers to assist children by giving them access to learning tools until the time they return to school.

The Governor is encouraging people that the state is preparing itself for the worst as much is unknown about the virus. If the Californians stay united, they will be able to get back to normal life.

California National Guard has also been instructed to be on alert if the situation gets more severe. Negotiations with two hospitals and 900 hotels are going on to provide shelter for infected people. The health experts are trying to determine needs and resulting hospitalisations as the infection grows in the state.

Although the state has more reserves than ever, it might not be able to match the magnitude of the calamity, said Newsom in his statement.

The US Government has warned people that the virus can have an overwhelming impact on the people and they must practice caution.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Vaccine: Here's how long it will take before a cure is available as the US tests the first vaccine

Read More