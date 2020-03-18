Coronavirus in China: Divorce cases on the rise after couples spend too much time together

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus in China: Due to the massive spread of coronavirus, many people are working from home and are on self-quarantine. Some people are happy with it, but in China people are divorcing each other because of this. Read below to know more.

Coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19 has affected 170 countries globally, and many countries have now imposed work from home for employees and even self-quarantine for 14 days after travel has been made compulsory. People are taking some time off their work and travel and are now staying at home and taking rest. However, this is not doing well for people in China since the divorce rate in the country is on a rise because couples are spending too much time together at home' during self-isolation, claims a Mail Today report.

The report quoted Lu Shijun, manager of a marriage registry in Dazhou, Sichuan Province of south-western China and he said that over 300 couples have scheduled appointments to get a divorce, and the divorce rate has spiked after the coronavirus outbreak. Lu also explained that since people are spending a lot of time at home, they are arguing and fighting more, which is then resulting in couples filing for divorce.

Not only Lu but marriage registration offices in Xi'an of Shaanxi Province in North-Western China also witnessed an unusual rise of divorce meetings since reopening on March 1, the report said.

Speaking about the same, Chinese officials stated that since the couples are spending too much time in close quarters under quarantine the divorce cases are high. When it comes to Coronavirus, China witnessed a mere 8 new cases on Sunday, and it's the lowest since the first outbreak. In China, 67,749 patients have been discharged after recovery, and at least 3,213 people died of the disease.

