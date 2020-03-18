Coronavirus Death Toll: Here are the number of cases registered so far for Covid 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus Death Toll: The novel Coronavirus has affected over 170 countries so far and 184,976 cases have been registered so far. Read below to find out the number of deaths caused because of this virus globally.

Coronavirus, which is also known as Covid 19, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The first case of novel Coronavirus was registered in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China. Since then the virus has transmitted to almost 155 countries. South Korea and Italy have been majorly affected by this virus after China. So far, 184,976 cases have been registered out of which 82,763 people have been cured so far.

China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain and Germany have registered maximum cases so far, and India has registered 147 positive cases so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Kerala. When it comes to death, at least 7,529 people have died according to the latest figures from the WHO. Read below to find out the number of deaths reported in various countries due to coronavirus.

Here are some statistics for the number of deaths caused by Coronavirus:

As per the latest reports, three people have died in India due to Coronavirus. Whereas, Italy has confirmed around 2,500 death cases so far. China has confirmed 3,231 death cases and South Korea has confirmed 84 death cases. There's a spike of death cases in the US since its latest reports state that over 100 people have died in the US due to coronavirus.

Iran has reported 988 deaths so far, and Japan has reported 28 deaths so far. France has reported 148 deaths, whereas Spain has reported 309 deaths. The United Kingdom has reported 55 deaths so far, whereas, the Netherlands has reported 24 deaths so far. Switzerland has reported 14 deaths, whereas the Philippines has reported 12 deaths so far. When it comes to deaths, these are the major countries that have reported deaths so far. Countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Belgium have reported 3 to 4 deaths so far.

Countries like Estonia, Romania, Iceland and Croatia have reported 0 deaths. Turkey, Sudan and Thailand have confirmed 1 death so far.

*The statistics used are from the World Health Organisation and it keeps on changing with time.

