Coronavirus Outbreak: Man in Italy wears giant cardboard around his waist to keep people away; Watch VIDEO

A man from Italy has grabbed attention all over social media as he is seen wearing a giant cardboard disc around his waist in a video. He has done this to protect himself from getting infected by Coronavirus.

Coronavirus has already been declared a pandemic by WHO sometime back and the reasons are quite obvious. It’s a deadly outbreak that has gripped the entire world and affected everyone’s lives one way or the other. Countries have been trying hard to curb the situation by creating awareness among people and urging them to adopt safety measures. Educational institutions, offices, malls, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, etc. have been shut down to ensure it does not reach out to more people and harm them.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a viral video on social media which has caught everyone’s attention. A man in Italy is seen wearing a giant cardboard disc around his waist in order to keep people away from him. On being asked the reason behind wearing the same, the man simply had one answer, ‘for Coronavirus.’ He has taken this as a precaution so that everyone maintains a little bit of distance while interacting with him. Although this may seem funny to many people this is the harsh reality that everyone needs to accept now.

Check out the video below:

With death tolls and suspected Covid-19 cases still on the rise, it has become necessary for the masses to quarantine themselves and also maintain social distance for quite some time. Talking about Italy, it has been equally affected like the other European countries by the Coronavirus pandemic. No, we can only pray that this outbreak gets curbed soon from the entire world so that everyone can return to their normal lives.

Credits :Twitter

