Coronavirus Outbreak: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders the closing of theatres and concert halls

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closing of theatres and concert halls amid the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closing of theatres and concert halls amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. The news report by Reuters states that the UK will see the closure of theatres, art venues, and cinemas after the UK government announced the closure. As per the latest reports, the businesses are working in accordance with the preventive measures announced by the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson. The well-known O2 arena, Royal Opera House, Shakespeare’s Globe and National theatres and the Royal Albert Hall will be shutting down.

The entertainment industry in the United Kingdom is going to face financial losses due to COVID-19. The media reports also suggest that the fifth largest economy of the world will be facing a lot of damage to its revenues, owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus. According to news reports, the final of the Euro 2020 soccer Championship, which was meant to be held in London’s renowned Wembley Stadium, stands postponed.

The news dates are reportedly not yet announced. The latest news reports state that industry experts are looking at 300,000 job losses. The Royal Albert Hall has mentioned on its website that the loss of revenues will have a very bad effect on the finances. The website also stated that they will pay their staff their salaries and will seek donations from the population.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Is India’s testing capacity enough for COVID 19 cases? Here’s what we know)

Read More