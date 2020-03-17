Coronavirus: Pakistan Cricket Board postpones the PSL 2020 matches in Lahore

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the matches of PSL 2020 owing to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the matches of PSL 2020 owing to the global Coronavirus outbreak. The news further states that the semi-final and final match were postponed when the Pakistan Cricket Board came to know of an international player showing symptoms of COVID-19. The PCB also stated that they have made arrangements for the safe returns of the international players, screening of the domestic players, officials, franchise owners, and news reporters. So far, the Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet announced the new dates, but the matches stand postponed.

Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive, has reportedly stated that the PCB has taken necessary steps so far, like holding the event behind closed doors, rescheduling the matches and reducing the number of days that the PSL 2020 was meant to be held. The Chief Executive also mentions that they had put in place temperature screening and testing centres for all those who are involved with the PSL 2020, match officials, players, and media staff. Wasim Khan adds that the global outbreak of Coronavirus that made the situation very critical across the globe.

Check out the tweet by PCB:

He also made sure that Pakistan Cricket Board will work in accordance with the Government's regulations and initiatives. News reports also suggest that many countries across the globe have delayed their respective domestic Cricket season in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

