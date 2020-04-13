Coronavirus: Paris residents play quiz from their balconies to drive away their quarantine blues

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, neighbours in Paris play quiz from their balconies to kill time during this quarantine period.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created a scare among all the citizens all over the world. While everyone has been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, people in Paris are finding unique ways to pass out their time amid the lockdown. The residents of Rue Saint-Bernard, in the 11th district of Paris, are trying to use this time by playing a general knowledge quiz. Noam Cartozo, an actor and comedian is the one who is hosting this quiz and has even broadcasted it on his Instagram account.

Cartozo, who announces the quiz with toilet rolls around his neck said to Reuters, "I saw that the neighbours were looking a bit sad about the confinement. I wanted to create a bit of atmosphere in the neighbourhood to help with all of that." Cartozo came up with this idea after he saw the Paris residents emerging on to their balconies at 8 p.m. every night to applaud healthcare workers dealing with the epidemic. Cartozo even started playing music to keep them connected but he noticed he was the only one who was dancing.

(Also Read: Disney World to stop paying salaries to 43,000 workers due to Coronavirus pandemic; Read Details)

He said, "In the end, I decided to give them a series of questions, and the game took off." The teams are divided with people of even house numbers in one team and odd house numbers on the other team. Prizes include toilet paper and pasta and the neighbours are loving this diversion amid the lockdown. One of the residents, Laura Coles said, "It makes the days seem shorter", while her daughter Lou said, "It's good to talk to people, to laugh with people." Cartozo has titled this quiz as 'Questions for a Balcony' which is named after the long-running quiz show on French television, 'Questions for a Champion'.

Talking about the quiz, Cartozo further said, "We all want to get out, we want to see our friends and families again. The shorter this game is, the better it is for everyone." How it goes is that Cartozo shouts, "What country's flag has a yellow cross on a blue background?" from his window and "Sweden" comes the reply from another apartment window and then people through the street start applauding the person who answers it.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron is expected to warn France about the extended lockdown due to Coronavirus. France on Sunday reported a lower number of COVID-19 fatalities over the last 24 hours, with 315 deaths in hospitals over the last day, compared with 345 the previous day. Its total toll from the Coronavirus epidemic, including those who have died in nursing homes, now stands at 14,393, the health ministry said.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :India Today

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More