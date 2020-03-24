Coronavirus: President of Slovakia nailed the ‘Corona drip’ with her head to toe coordinated look

What Twitter refers to as ‘Corona drip’, the President of Slovakia is creating headlines with her new fashion statement amid Coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus outbreak has created fear and panic among most people worldwide. With it being spread easily through touch and air, it has become difficult to step out of the house without protective gear. While many cities across the world are locked down, other countries are still carrying major operations while stepping out with their protective gear.

Adding a new name to this list, we have the Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová who attended a swearing-in ceremony of the new four-party coalition government in the Slovakian capital on Saturday. While all present at the ceremony made sure to stay safe with their protective gear aka their medical gloves and mask to prevent any spread of the virus.

While everyone present made the most efforts to prevent the spread, it was the Slovakian president Zuzana Čaputová who raised quite a lot of eyebrows with her look. Dressed in a head-to-toe dusty rose attire, Zuzana made sure to match her mask and gloves to her outfit.

I wish every success to PM Igor Matovic and his new government of #Slovakia. Entrusted with great responsibility to lead our country in these difficult times, in unity and with compassion. #PrimeMinister #president #government #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/KLEeAtulLz — Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) March 21, 2020

While she definitely stood out from the crowd, the President made quite a lot of headlines with the look. Twitteratis were quick to comment on the same with quite a lot of people calling it the ‘Corona drip’. People were soon to comment on the same while memes started surfacing the internet.

Corona is temporary, but drip is forever pic.twitter.com/kHDDez6qna — skinny legend? (@wale__awe) March 22, 2020

Looks like we’re going to take a few tips from the fashionable president and step out in matching mask and gloves!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

