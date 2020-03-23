Coronavirus symptoms: Not just cough & fever, losing sense of smell, taste could mean you are a hidden carrier

It looks like we are yet to unearth all of the possible symptoms that a Coronavirus patient might possess and loss of smell and/or taste is one of them.

The world is currently dealing with the pandemic that Coronavirus is, and while everyone has been taking their own measures to stay home and have been keeping up with the prescribed precautions, it looks like we still don't know everything about the COVID 19. Leading Rhinologists in the UK have found that losing a sense of smell or taste could be a hidden carrier of the Coronavirus, irrespective of the fact that they show other symptoms or not.

In countries including China, South Korea, and Italy, patients who have tested positive for COVID 19, a third of them have complained about the loss of smell (Anosmia or hyposmia) as has been reported by leading ear, nose and throat experts in the UK. In a joint statement, President of the British Rhinological Society Professor, Clare Hopkins, and the president of the British Association of Otorhinolaryngology, Professor Nirmal Kumar have stated how many positive cases of COVID 19 have predominant symptoms of loss of smell and taste without having other known symptoms such as cough, fever, etc.

Given how these are simply symptoms that have gone unnoticed, Professors added how these patients could be the hidden carriers of COVID 19, thereby, facilitating its spread without having known about it. Professor Kumar further added how the younger patients might show only these symptoms and not other symptoms, which in turn, suggests that the viruses are staying in the nose. Additionally, the professors have asked to self isolate if in case these symptoms have been found so as to stop the further spread.

Credits :Business Insider

