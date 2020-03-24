Coronavirus Update: China under reported one third confirmed cases of COVID 19

Coronavirus China: One third or more than 40,000 infections have been under-reported which has increased China’s confirmed case numbers from 81,600 to well over 120,000.

Coronavirus has created a stir among people all over the world. The virus had originated in Wuhan, China. When it comes to Coronavirus, China witnessed a mere 8 new cases on Sunday, and it's the lowest since the first outbreak. In China, 67,749 patients have been discharged after recovery, and at least 3,213 people died of the disease. But now as per The Australian, China has under-reported the confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the South China Morning Post, one third or more than 40,000 infections have been under-reported.

The newspaper reported, "More than 43,000 people in China had tested positive for COVID-19 by the end of February but had no immediate symptoms, a condition typically known as ­asymptomatic." These were the silent carriers- people who are infected but do not show any symptoms. These people were excluded from the statics of COVID-19 in China. This has increased China’s confirmed case numbers from 81,600 to well over 120,000 which is twice the amount in Italy. The World Health Organisation said that the infections by silent carriers were relatively rare.

Epidemiologists around the world are concerned about how silent carriers might spread the highly infectious coronavirus, which has been found in more than 380,000 cases globally without including the 43,000 cases. A team from the Universities in China wrote, "These undocumented infections often experience mild, limited, or no symptoms and hence go unrecognised, and, depending on their contagiousness and numbers, can expose a far greater portion of the population to the virus than would otherwise occur."

The WHO, of which China is a member, says that all people who test positive for COVID-19 are confirmed cases, including those without symptoms. Two weeks ago, Korean officials had said that more than 20 percent of patients confirmed to be infected with tests had no symptoms. The confirmed silent cases are also counted in Australia’s tally, which is around 2000.

Credits :The Australian

